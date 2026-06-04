A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms' Showrunner Has A Solution To The Show's One Big Problem

The rough-and-tumble fantasy world of Westeros is full of many dangers, but even dragons pale in comparison to the biggest threat facing "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" — time. Time comes for us all, but it's coming a little faster for the likes of star Dexter Sol Ansell, who portrays young Targaryen princeling Egg in the HBO show. Currently only 11 years of age, his casting in Season 1 of the critically-acclaimed "Game of Thrones" prequel might as well have been ripped right out of the pages of author George R.R. Martin's "Tales of Dunk and Egg" novellas. But one thing those stories never had to contend with was the fact that kids tend to age in real life ... and rapidly, at that.

Considering that Season 2 is currently in production and the show's creatives hope to make another season after that (if not more), well, let's just say "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" faces a unique problem. Luckily, should showrunner Ira Parker be able to tell this story to completion, he has a potential solution. In an interview with Decider (via io9/Gizmodo), he revealed his hope to film five full seasons while Ansell remains his diminutive self: "What I would love to do: George has five stories of sort of Egg the boy, which is, I think, a nice thing to do right now while Dexter is still young and his voice is, you know, squeaky."

Of course, the ever-procrastinating Martin has only written three novellas for "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" to adapt, but Parker has mentioned that the author has told him his ideas for more. Apparently, that includes two additional ones about Dunk (Peter Claffey) and Egg's travels around Westeros. After that? Well, Parker has a plan for that as well.