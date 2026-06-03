The Legendary Manga Disney And DC Don't Want You To See Is Finally Coming To America [Exclusive]

Between the Disney imagery and themes in "Billy Bat" about people getting rich off something they didn't create, I can see Naoki Urasawa's hesitation about how his manga would be received in America. But now that it's available, you owe a read of "Billy Bat" to yourself. The comic has a lot more going for it than only metatext.

Urasawa's art is as beautiful as his other manga; even in the medium's customary black-and-white, the realistic detail is awe-inspiring. He's talented at giving each character a distinct face (not every manga artist can or bothers to), but what's especially striking is his establishing panels of landmarks and architecture, including real-life ones. The detail is so accurate you could convince yourself some panels are sketched over photographs. In "Billy Bat," the realism is all the more obvious through a purposeful clash with the cartoony talking animals in the "Billy Bat!" comics.

As for the writing, Urasawa is the master of the narrative detour. Many of the best "Monster" chapters (or anime episodes) follow Doctor Kenzo Tenma as he meets people traveling across Germany, from immigrants trying to survive a harsh society to a retired hitman. The narrative will also shift away from Tenma, allowing a supporting character to lead an arc before returning to the good doctor. But you never feel as if the story is losing track of itself as it keeps opening new doors. The same is true in "Billy Bat," and the scope of this story is much larger. Billy's influence on human history spans centuries, with chapters exploring historical figures from Judas Iscariot to Lee Harvey Oswald.

Open "Billy Bat" Volume 1, which is now available, and begin a mind-bending journey like no other.