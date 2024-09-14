The 10 Best Episodes Of The Monster Anime, Ranked

For the anime uninitiated, "gritty cat-and-mouse thriller about a serial killer" probably doesn't sound like what you'd imagine. Yet, that's exactly the premise of one of the best works produced in the medium: "Monster," the 74-episode anime adapted from Naoki Urasawa's manga.

Inspired by the original "The Fugitive" television series with a European twist, "Monster" follows Dr. Kenzo Tenma. Many years ago, he saved the life of a young boy named Johan Liebert. Now, the doctor has been framed for murders committed by Johan, so he hunts Johan across Germany while dodging the cops. Tenma is not out to prove his innocence or bring Johan to justice, though. He wants to fix the mistake he made by reviving a monster.

The "Monster" anime is basically a shot for shot adaptation, but it colors in Urasawa's realistic Osamu Tezuka-flavored art-style with stellar music and voice-acting. The title sequence, "Grain," is a perfect mood-setter. The 90-second opening shows Tenma, always looking over his shoulder, chasing after something through the streets of Europe. You may not know what he's looking for, but the music (which mixes a slow guitar strum with eerie soprano hymns) and flashes of blood tell you it's nothing good.

The last shot of "Grain" shows Tenma standing alone in a desolate wasteland, the "scenery for a doomsday" like that promised in the Book of Revelation. Will the doctor's journey, and murderous goal, take him into Hell? "Monster" certainly treads into dark territory but in the end it favors good over evil.

There are plenty of multi-episode story arcs in "Monster" and every episode adds something. In adapting the structure of Urasawa's manga serialization, though, there are many standalone episodes too. Sometimes, Tenma will come across someone in need and make a detour; as a doctor, it's his true mission to help people. The series' message about human goodness wouldn't resonate if it didn't spotlight how you can find that goodness in every corner you look.

From both the epic arcs to the smaller but still meaningful stories, here are the best "Monster" episodes.