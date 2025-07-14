One Of Hulu's First Ever Original Movies Was About Batman

Released two years before Hulu's first ever original narrative film, "Batman & Bill" was directed, written, and produced by Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce. But it couldn't have existed without author Marc Tyler Nobleman, who'd written the 2012 book "Bill the Boy Wonder: The Secret Co-Creator of Batman" (illustrated by artist Ty Templeton). Much like the book, the film chronicles the creation of the Batman, focusing specifically on how Bob Kane became known the sole creator of the character — a notion he embraced for decades. Meanwhile, Finger remained overlooked, despite the fact he'd created defining characteristics of Batman and his mythos.

When you think about Batman as the truly iconic cultural figure he is, it starts to seem somewhat silly for any one person to take credit for his creation. As author Mark Cotta Vaz explained in "Tales of the Dark Knight: Batman's First Fifty Years, 1939-1989," Batman was the product of a dizzying array of influences. "The heroic form of Superman and even Flash Gordon provided inspiration," wrote Cotta Vaz, "as did the quixotic quality of the Lone Ranger, Zorro, the Phantom, and other masked heroes. The dark menace of the Shadow provided a piece of the puzzle, as did the grim purpose (and weird villains) of detective Dick Tracy." Heck, even Bela Lugosi and Christopher Lee influenced the history of Batman. With that in mind, the "by Bob Kane" byline added to multiple Batman comics throughout the years already seemed somewhat dubious, but it was much more egregious than that because it entirely elided the work of Bill Finger (which is partly why Finger's 1966 "Batman" TV episodes were a much bigger deal than you realize). "Batman & Bill" was a film about that historic injustice.

The documentary delves into the history of Finger, his contribution to Batman and his mythos, how Kane received and welcomed the credit for the character's creation and only acknowledged Finger in his later years, Nobleman's efforts to set things straight in that regard, and the legal battle to have Finger recognized as Batman's co-creator. The author actually manages to find Finger's granddaughter, with DC Entertainment ultimately reaching an agreement with Finger's family to include a "created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger" byline on Batman media. That agreement wasn't reached until 2015, however, meaning Batman existed for 76 years before one of his main creators was officially acknowledged.