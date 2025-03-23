Bill Finger's 1966 Batman TV Episodes Were A Much Bigger Deal Than You Realize

When the joyous "Batman" TV series starring Adam West and Burt Ward hit airwaves in 1966, Batman comic books had only been published for the past 27 years. Batman is such an omni-presence in our popular culture that a world without him seems foreign, but truth be told, he's not really that old. When the '60s show was on, his creators weren't just a living memory, they were actually still alive — and one of them even wrote for the show.

That would be Bill Finger, the writer who made Batman into the character we all know. Modern consensus is that artist Bob Kane came up with the name "Batman" for a winged pulp hero, but Finger added the defining details: Batman's costume, the name Bruce Wayne, his detective side, his tragic origin story from the murder of his parents, and the comic's major supporting characters.

Writing with Charles Sinclair, Finger co-wrote the "Batman" season 2 episodes "The Clock King's Crazy Crimes" and "The Clock King Gets Crowned." As you can tell, these episodes featured the Dynamic Duo facing off with the Clock King (Walter Slezak). They're pretty formulaic episodes, like all "Batman" episodes were, but Finger's involvement elevates them into historical status.

Around this time, Finger was also still writing Batman comics as a freelancer. But unlike those episodes, you won't find his name on them. See, until the 2010s, Bill Finger was not officially credited as Batman's co-creator in comics, movies, or elsewhere. DC Editor Julius Schwartz introducing him as the primary writer of Batman at a 1964 convention, and some reprints of his Batman books in the 1970s, gave him credit. But when Finger was actually writing those comics, his name never appeared on the original printings.

Why? Bob Kane got a deal with the company then called National Comics for sole creator credit and royalties. The success of Batman allowed Kane to retire in comfort. Finger never saw that money or credit in his lifetime, and had to wait decades for justice.