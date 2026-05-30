Why Do The Backrooms Look Like That? The Movie Gives Us A Creepy Answer

This article contains major spoilers for "Backrooms."

Kane Parsons' "Backrooms," the feature film spin-off from his popular YouTube series, is well on its way to making history at the box office this weekend. Setting aside the usual popularity of original horror films, "Backrooms" seems to be striking a chord with audiences in a unique manner. Part of this is due to the film's inclusion in the new liminal horror trend, which Parsons' original series helped kick off over the last several years. Liminal horror is a subgenre which emphasizes the uncanny within the ordinary, turning mundane objects and settings into portentous and threatening elements. There's an additional element of the existential injected into the concept of the Backrooms, too, in the way that large, empty, and abandoned spaces conjure up feelings of isolation, loneliness, abandonment, and feeling (literally and figuratively) lost.

Yet when it comes to the question of what makes the Backrooms look the way they do, the film itself gives us a creepy, haunting answer. The Backrooms appear to replicate every place on Earth, with a primary focus on man-made structures (mostly interiors, with some exteriors as well). It also appears to replicate people, though it's seemingly selective about which people it copies. Clark (Chiwetel Ejiofor), a furniture store owner who happens upon an entrance into the Backrooms, describes the realm's aesthetic as if you told someone who has never seen a dog before what a dog looks like, and then asked them to draw it. As he explains, this person would undoubtedly get most things right, but some key details would be decidedly off.

The Backrooms, aka "The Complex," then, look that way because of some paranormal fault that causes this mistranslation, resulting in a place which is the very definition of uncanny.