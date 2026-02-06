John Lennon Was A Big Fan Of This Trippy Western That Continues To Be Controversial

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky's 1970 acid Western "El Topo" is often cited as the first proper "midnight movie." The saga of its cult status is traced carefully in J. Hoberman and Jonathan Rosenbaum's invaluable 1991 book "Midnight Movies." There, it is written that Ben Barenholtz, who ran the Elgin Theater in New York City at the time, saw "El Topo" at the local Museum of Modern Art, and it was so weird and shocking that people walked out. Barenholtz knew such a movie would be a hit in his neighborhood, so he immediately tried to purchase the U.S. distribution rights. He couldn't get them, but Barenholtz did convince the film's producer, Allan Douglas, to allow him to exhibit the movie after hours at the Elgin, beginning at midnight.

Barenholtz also talked about his discovery of "El Topo" in the 2005 documentary film "Midnight Movies: From the Margin to the Mainstream," recalling the gangbusters success of his after-hours approach. The 600-seat Elgin theater sold out within a week, he remembered, and hipsters gathered in droves. Part of the movie's success might've had to do with the fact that marijuana was openly consumed at the Elgin without interruption. The theater was so smoky, by Barenholtz's recollection, that you just had to "inhale a few times, and you'd be stoned." Barenholtz could rightly be credited for popularizing the very notion of a Midnight Movie. Fans of the midnight magic of "The Room" owe this man a debt of gratitude.

John Lennon was also a huge fan of "El Topo." As The Guardian noted in a 2009 retrospective on Jodorowsky, he even convinced The Beatles' manager, Allen Klein, to distribute "El Topo" and invest $1 million in the filmmaker's next movie (his 1973 masterwork "The Holy Mountain").