Backrooms' Terrifying Monster Will Give Horror Fans Nightmares

This article contains major spoilers for "Backrooms."

Kane Parsons' "Backrooms" belongs primarily to an emerging subgenre of horror dubbed liminal horror, in which the average, mundane real world is shifted into an uncanny, subtly unrecognizable new reality. Most of the horror in these films stems from an existential dread that's not always easy to put your finger on, but if it's working on you, it's impossible not to feel it deep in your bones. "Backrooms" is a quintessential example of this, as Parsons presents the audience and the characters with familiar surroundings that gradually become more unfamiliar as they stretch on and on into infinity. The horror, then, is generally one of implication and inference: the fear of being (or becoming) lost, the fear of unfamiliar places, the fear of being isolated permanently, and so on.

However, as much as Parsons' YouTube series relies on steadily building this dread through bite-sized found-footage installments, his feature-film version required a threat that was a bit more tangible. After all, what's more terrifying than a mysterious, odd space than one which secretly harbors something deadly inside it? As such, "Backrooms" contains a terrifying monster at its core, and in classic "Jaws" and "Alien" fashion, Parsons keeps its identity hidden for much of the movie. When it finally comes time to reveal the monster, the film doesn't disappoint.

It turns out it's a giant, uncanny facsimile of Clark (Chiwetel Ejiofor), dressed in the pirate mascot costume for his "Ottoman Empire" furniture store. Pirate Clark's distorted features and his bizarre, half-tortured, half-angry expression are sure to give horror fans nightmares all by themselves. The reason for him being the main monster of the film and the implications of that will keep fans awake at night, too.