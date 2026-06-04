Coming off the rapidly changing social mores prevalent in the 1960s, the 1970s felt like a generally darker and more cynical decade in terms of artistic output. A lot of the best movies of the 1970s featured iconic antiheroes and underdogs against overwhelming opposition, subverting expectations around genres. The decade also saw an increase in graphic content on-screen, most saliently demonstrated within horror and crime movies throughout the '70s. Additionally, foreign cinema become more readily available to wider audiences, expanding and influencing the industry.

With so many memorable movies released throughout the '70s, there are countless flicks that have fallen through the cracks of our collective consciousness. This isn't an indictment on their individual quality but an observation that the passage of time inevitably causes movies to fade into obscurity like any other piece of pop culture. With that in mind, we're highlighting movies that need more modern love or a reappraisal.

These are the 10 best '70s movies nobody talks about anymore, each deserving wider recognition among audiences today.