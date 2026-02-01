I've Been Watching Sci-Fi For 49 Years. This Is The Movie That Made Me A Lifelong Fan

In 1979, CBS aired a made-for-TV special called "The Horror Show," and it changed my life forever. Written and directed by Time Magazine film critic Richard Schickel and hosted by Anthony Perkins, it served as a well-curated primer for a genre that would soon become my obsession. While I consider it a transformative piece of media (one that I'd recommend showing to curious young film fans), as I got older, I came to realize that Schickel played a little fast and loose with his definition of horror. Why, for instance, did he heavily feature François Truffaut's adaptation of Ray Bradbury's science-fiction classic "Fahrenheit 451?" And, most bafflingly, how did Douglas Trumbull's spacebound tragedy "Silent Running" qualify as horror? Both films are set in dystopian futures, and, sadly, Truffaut's picture might qualify as horror nowadays since it appears the United States has arrived at the fascist destination Bradbury warned us about. "Silent Running," however, is pure, melancholic sci-fi.

Written by Michael Cimino, Deric Washburn and Steven Bochco, and directed by visual effects pioneer and all-around cinematic genius Douglas Trumbull (without whom Stanley Kubrick wouldn't have been able to realize "2001: A Space Odyssey"), "Silent Running" set aboard a massive spacecraft called the Valley Forge, which is orbiting Saturn and outfitted with six geodomes containing various flora and fauna. This ship's four crew members have been tasked with preserving these massive greenhouses while the people of Earth attempt to mend the planet's ruined environment.

I first watched "Silent Running" shortly after encountering a clip of it on "The Horror Show," and it both fired my imagination and broke my heart. I'd already seen films like "Logan's Run" and all of the "Planet of the Apes" movies, but this is the movie that made me a sci-fi fanatic.