Backrooms And Obsession Are Very Different Horror Movies (And It's Okay To Like Both)

Horror movies are having a moment. Then again, it seems like horror movies are always having a moment: horror remains one of the most popular, dependable genres. I won't get into all the reasons for this, but I think it boils down to the fact that people like to be scared, and that the genre itself is so malleable — you can bend and warp and twist almost anything into a horror story. I suppose you could also theorize that horror is thriving right now because the real world has become so increasingly horrifying, but I'll sidestep that because I don't want to make everyone depressed.

Right now, two horror movies are maintaining dominance in our pop culture consciousness. One is "Obsession," Curry Barker's wonderfully twisted riff on WW Jacobs' "The Monkey's Paw." That film has become a smash hit at the box office, defying all expectations by drawing in more audience members in its second week in theaters, something that's pretty much unheard of. The other horror movie on everyone's minds is "Backrooms," Kane Parsons' liminal nightmare based on his webseries. The box office numbers aren't in for "Backrooms" yet, but all indications are that it's going to be big.

"Obsession" and "Backrooms" have a lot in common. Both of their directors are young newcomers (Barker is 26 while Parsons is 20) who taught themselves filmmaking via YouTube videos. Neither film is a "major" studio release and they're both low-budget affairs. But "Possession" and "Backrooms" are also very different, and I think that's an important detail. Fans are competitive by nature, and I'm already seeing hints of the "Obsession" vs "Backrooms" war to come. The first question I got from someone who learned I'd seen both movies was, "Which was better?" That question is almost impossible to answer.