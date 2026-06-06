10 Best Rock And Roll Movies Of All Time, Ranked
Rock and roll ain't noise pollution and it also ain't ever going to die, and those sensibilities are reflected in the depth and breadth of its cinematic depictions. Ever since Elvis Presley graced the airwaves and turned rock music into a worldwide sensation, Hollywood has followed suit with its own silver screen takes on the scene. When it became increasingly clear that rock and roll was here to stay, movies began diving into its legacy, both through biopics and stories highlighting its ethos. In their own way, each of these movies explore and celebrate the esoteric spirit of rock and roll, appealing across cultures and generations.
We're looking at the movies that stand as the greatest to revolve around rock music and the scene of its artists and admirers. This covers a wide range, from concert films and documentaries to rock-infused musicals and original dramatic stories. Regardless of the format and wider genre, we're focusing on movies that represent what rock is all about, even just as a state of mind. With all of that in mind, these are the 10 best rock and roll movies of all time, ranked.
10. Gimme Shelter (1970)
There have been several documentaries and concert films following the Rolling Stones over the years, including Martin Scorsese's 2008 concert movie "Shine a Light." One movie that mixes the band's musicianship with the notoriety that fostered around them is the 1970 documentary "Gimme Shelter." Chronicling the Rolling Stones' 1969 American tour, the movie culminates in the band headlining an infamous free concert at Altamont in California. With the concert's security controversially handled by the Hells Angels motorcycle club, the show descends into violence, resulting in the death of attendee Meredith Hunter.
While some fans might prefer the time capsule "Stones in Exile" or the salacious "Crossfire Hurricane," there's a clear-eyed salience to "Gimme Shelter." The movie not only features the Rolling Stones at a moment of transition, hinting at their musical evolution in the '70s, but it features the end of the counterculture movement in America. Hunter's killing and the chaotic concert around it served as a counterpoint to Woodstock, something the documentary captures during its climactic show. One of the best music documentaries of all time, "Gimme Shelter" captures a band and a cultural scene in the midst of violent upheaval.
9. The Song Remains the Same
One of the definitive rock bands of the '70s was Led Zeppelin, releasing six studio albums throughout the decade with instant-classic tracks like "Kashmir" and, of course, "Stairway to Heaven." While the band was touring in support of its fifth album, "Houses of the Holy," a three-night stint at Madison Square Garden was filmed for "The Song Remains the Same." Released in 1976, the concert movie has the band ripping through their hits and deep cuts from their extensive catalog. This is punctuated by odd fantasy sequences and scenes with band manager Peter Grant embarking on behind-the-scenes antics in protecting the group.
"The Song Remains the Same" is admittedly a divisive pick, especially whenever the movie isn't focused on the band doing what they do best on stage. The fantasy sequences are a bit self-indulgent and scenes with Grant distract from the overall narrative, but the band themselves are in immaculately fine form. More to the point, the movie is one of the clearest portraits of Led Zeppelin while the band was still firing on all cylinders. The best way to enjoy "The Song Remains the Same" is its 2007 remastered edition, offering a fuller look at the band in action.
8. Stop Making Sense
Largely thanks to eccentric frontman David Byrne, Talking Heads is one of the quirkiest bands to ever hit the big time. These qualities are brilliantly captured in the 1984 concert movie "Stop Making Sense," recording a December 1983 show by the band at Hollywood's Pantages Theater. Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Jonathan Demme, the band powers through a robust setlist of their biggest hits at that time, joined by a backing band, additional singers, and dancers. Guiding the audience through this tour of Talking Heads' contemporary catalog is Byrne, with his striking dance moves and costume changes.
Some would consider "Stop Making Sense" as the best concert movie ever made, and that's a perfectly acceptable position to take. The band is at the height of their collaborative powers, bringing an undeniable energy to hit singles like "Burning Down the House" and "Life During Wartime." Byrne is absolutely hypnotic on stage, with his lanky frame mesmerizing viewers with his odd dance moves before donning a ridiculously large business suit. "Stop Making Sense" clearly captures the band's personality, highlighting their delightfully oddball charms in a sumptuous stage production.
7. Sing Street
The synth and bass-driven rock of the 1980s, popularized by bands like The Cure and Duran Duran, informs the soundtrack of the 2016 movie "Sing Street." Set in 1985 Dublin, the movie follows teenager Conor Lalor (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) as he's transferred to a strict private school. To cope with his new school and turbulent home life, while also trying to impress aspiring model Raphina (Lucy Boynton), Conor forms a band. The ensemble begins to gain traction, filming amateur music videos and landing a local gig, even as Conor's domestic struggles escalate.
During its theatrical run, "Sing Street" was only a minor hit, but it went on to become a true cult classic in the years since thanks to the film serving as an endearing coming-of-age story and love letter to the '80s, especially to the decade's music scene. That gives it a wider relatability, even for those who didn't grow up in Ireland, of course, elevated by its earnest young leads surrounded by veteran Irish actors. Anyone who ever formed a teenage band will find a lot to love in "Sing Street," while the music and performances expand the movie's undeniable charms.
6. Jailhouse Rock
Capitalizing on his status as the king of rock and roll, Elvis Presley starred in a number of musical comedies throughout the '50s and '60s. Easily among the best Elvis Presley movies is "Jailhouse Rock," his third starring role and the one that best mixed his on-screen charisma and musical appeal. In the 1957 movie, Presley plays Vince Everett, a young man jailed for manslaughter after accidentally killing a drunk in a bar brawl he didn't instigate. After performing on a television broadcast from his penitentiary, Everett becomes an overnight star when he is released from prison, contending with his meteoric rise.
"Jailhouse Rock" protagonist Vince Everett is a much more nuanced character than Presley's typical clean-cut characters, which helps elevate the movie. That also gives the story a less family-friendly quality that jives with Presley's controversial image at the time, buoyed by its memorable title track set piece. In terms of the story itself, there are clear parallels with Presley's own sudden rise to superstardom, adding a clear verisimilitude to the proceedings. Freewheeling fun and the perfect showcase for Elvis Presley's enduring appeal, "Jailhouse Rock" makes full use of its iconic lead.
5. The Last Waltz
The imaginatively named the Band started out as supporting musicians for singer-songwriters Ronnie Hawkins and Bob Dylan before striking out on their own. After 16 years as a touring ensemble, the Band played their farewell concert on Thanksgiving Day 1976 in San Francisco's Winterland Ballroom. This concert, along with recorded interviews around it, was filmed by director Martin Scorsese for the 1978 documentary concert movie "The Last Waltz." Joining the Band was a whole parade of guest artists, including Hawkins and Dylan, along with Neil Young, Eric Clapton, Muddy Waters, and Joni Mitchell.
Even for viewers who aren't particularly familiar with the Band, "The Last Waltz" is a veritable who's who of folk rock artists who were around in the mid '70s. The performances are all top-notch, and audiences might be surprised how many songs they recognize without knowing they were written and recorded by the Band. The talking head interviews more serve as punctuation throughout the documentary than being especially revealing, though it does capture their backstage rapport. Though the Band's own feelings about the final film proved divisive, "The Last Waltz" is a movie that deserves being played loud as its opening title card announces.
4. A Hard Day's Night
There aren't any rock acts whose legacy looms larger than The Beatles, who starred as themselves in a handful of movies. The first of these cinematic ventures was the 1964 musical comedy "A Hard Day's Night," depicting a faux day in the life of the Fab Four. While being rushed through a set of promotional appearances, taped performances, and a major concert, the ensemble is joined by Paul McCartney's grandfather (Wilfrid Brambell). The geriatric gentleman exacerbates Ringo Starr's sense of self-doubt while the quartet eludes throngs of hysterical fans.
So much of the joy in "A Hard Day's Night" comes from seeing John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr having fun despite the constant pressures of fame. All four have their own distinct comedic sensibilities while complementing each other well, much like their band's musical rapport. Speaking of which, the movie has a full soundtrack set to memorable set pieces right from the iconic opening guitar chord that kicks off its chaotic opening scene. Capturing The Beatles at the onset of global Beatlemania, "A Hard Day's Night" is one of the best movies of the 1960s, regardless of genre.
3. School of Rock
Filmmaker Richard Linklater and Jack Black proved to be a comedic match made in heaven with 2003's "School of Rock." Black plays rock and roll enthusiast Dewey Finn, who is booted from his latest band because of his shameless showboating on stage. Faking his way into a job as a long-term substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school, Dewey begins teaching his class about rock music and its lifestyle. Dewey forms a rock band with his students, determined to win a local battle of the bands competition as the kids' parents discover the truth about the new teacher.
"School of Rock" works just as well as a rock music primer for audiences as it does for the young characters in the movie. The film also provides the perfectly balanced performance of Jack Black, capturing his wide-eyed manic energy but filtered through a family-friendly presentation. The hard-rocking star agrees, with Jack Black naming "School of Rock" as the best movie from his extensive filmography. A clear love letter and gateway to rock music in all its glorious forms, "School of Rock" is an enduring musical blast.
2. This Is Spinal Tap
Easily one of the best Rob Reiner movies is his feature directorial debut, the 1984 mockumentary "This Is Spinal Tap." Reiner plays director Marty Di Bergi, who is filming a documentary about long-running English rock band Spinal Tap as they embark on an American tour in 1982. Consisting of Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest), David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean), and Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer), along with a set of ill-fated drummers, the band struggles to maintain its relevance. As the band endures increasingly humiliating shows nationwide, tensions between the members threaten to cause the ensemble to publicly implode.
Beyond the rock scene, "This Is Spinal Tap" set the foundation for all mockumentaries to follow, including its faux interview segments and improvisational gags. The interplay between the band, the ridiculous songs, and wide range of quotable lines make the movie an enduring classic. At the same time, there is just enough truth to the fiction that mockumentary feels like it's, well, tapping into something real. Documenting the greatest rock band to never fully exist, "This Is Spinal Tap" beautifully captures the absurdity of the rock lifestyle.
1. Almost Famous
Before he became a filmmaker, Cameron Crowe was a music journalist, starting his writing career as a teenager shadowing some of the biggest rock bands in the business. Crowe drew heavily from his experiences to make the semi-autobiographical 2000 movie "Almost Famous," following William Miller (Patrick Fugit) as a proxy for Crowe. Miller is hired to accompany the fictional rock band Stillwater on tour and write a deep-dive profile about them. Miller gets to know the band and its entourage intimately, growing particularly close to the idealistic groupie Penny Lane (Kate Hudson).
Over 25 years later, "Almost Famous" is still the best Cameron Crowe movie, likely for how personal the project visibly is for the filmmaker. Crowe's love of the '70s rock scene is also abundantly clear, capturing the spirit of life on the road with an Allman Brothers-adjacent act. These elements seamlessly blend together to create the ultimate rock and roll coming-of-age story as Miller finds himself on this cross-country odyssey. Getting to the heart of what rock and roll is all about with youthful exuberance, vice, and self-discovery (without actually documenting a real rock band), "Almost Famous" is a masterpiece.