Rock and roll ain't noise pollution and it also ain't ever going to die, and those sensibilities are reflected in the depth and breadth of its cinematic depictions. Ever since Elvis Presley graced the airwaves and turned rock music into a worldwide sensation, Hollywood has followed suit with its own silver screen takes on the scene. When it became increasingly clear that rock and roll was here to stay, movies began diving into its legacy, both through biopics and stories highlighting its ethos. In their own way, each of these movies explore and celebrate the esoteric spirit of rock and roll, appealing across cultures and generations.

We're looking at the movies that stand as the greatest to revolve around rock music and the scene of its artists and admirers. This covers a wide range, from concert films and documentaries to rock-infused musicals and original dramatic stories. Regardless of the format and wider genre, we're focusing on movies that represent what rock is all about, even just as a state of mind. With all of that in mind, these are the 10 best rock and roll movies of all time, ranked.