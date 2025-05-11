Jack Black Named A Beloved Comedy His Best Movie

Nearly 22 years ago, Jack Black starred in "School of Rock," a film that was written by "The White Lotus" creator Mike White and directed by Academy Award-nominee Richard Linklater, who originally passed on the film, but the film's producer would not accept it. The film follows Jack Black as Dewey Finn, an over-excited rock guitarist who was kicked out of his band for his unruly behavior, and is also threatened to get kicked out of his apartment if he fails to pay his overdue share of the rent. Down on his luck, he poses as a substitute teacher at a prep school, where he recruits his students into his rock band to compete at the upcoming battle of the bands.

Mike White wrote "School of Rock" with Jack Black in mind for the role of Dewey Finn. When watching the film, it is clear that no other actor could have portrayed the character as perfectly as Black. His bountiful energy, his unflappable charm, and of course, his undeniable musical abilities are integral in this film's success, and his enthusiasm is so infectious that it rubs off on the rest of the cast as well as the audience by the time the film's electric battle of the bands climax occurs.

Jack Black spoke about his experience on "School of Rock" in an interview with GQ where he reflected on his iconic roles, particularly in how his collaborative relationship with Richard Linklater on the project was very rewarding:

"Richard is a theatre guy at his core ... That's his roots, and me too, so I was super comfortable with... workshopping scenes with the kids and finding new beats... It's definitely the movie I'm most proud of. It's the one that really...it felt like all the planets aligned."

As a testament to Jack Black and Richard Linklater's collaboration on the film, the scene in which Dewey assigns his students various musical instruments and workshops a song on the fly with them was created during their rehearsals and added into the script. Black and Linklater would collaborate again in two more films, including the criminally underrated "Bernie," which garnered Black a Golden Globe nomination, and "Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood."