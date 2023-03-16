Stop Making Sense Is Returning To Theaters, And It's The Best Concert Movie Ever Made

A24 released the news via a tweet with a cute little announcement video featuring David Byrne picking up the now-infamous giant suit from the dry cleaners, joking that it's been there for a long time. He takes it up to what we assume is his apartment, where he puts it on and starts doing one of the weird wiggly dances he did in the film. It's heartwarming to see Byrne back in the big suit, fresh off of his hot-dog-fingered performance at the Oscars. While Byrne has been plenty busy, creating music for everything from "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to "John Mulaney's Sack Lunch Bunch," fans haven't seen or heard too much from the rest of Talking Heads in recent years, and it will feel good to see them all again, even if it's just in the old footage.

If the suit still fitsâ€¦ This year, weâ€™re bringing Jonathan Demmeâ€™s groundbreaking 1984 Talking Heads concert film STOP MAKING SENSE (newly remastered in 4K!) back to theaters worldwide. #StopMakingSense2023 pic.twitter.com/Kh2Nevaf2X — A24 (@A24) March 16, 2023

Talking Heads were kind of an anomaly in the early days of MTV, when musicians were starting to gain fame based on their appearances and antics as much as they were their musical prowess. Why? Because they were fairly mysterious and extremely weird. People dug Talking Heads songs, especially their big hit "Psycho Killer," but they didn't really know who Talking Heads were. "Stop Making Sense" tells us exactly who they are, as they would have told us themselves, and it's chock-full of absolute bangers to boot. A24 hasn't announced when exactly the film will be re-released in theaters (and then probably on Blu-ray), only that it's coming sometime this year.