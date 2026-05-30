5 Sci-Fi Books You Have To Read If You Loved Project Hail Mary

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Directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller's box office blockbuster "Project Hail Mary" is, without question, one of the very best movies of 2026 so far. Have you read its source material, though?

Released in 2021, Andy Weir's best-selling science fiction book "Project Hail Mary" earned a nomination for a Hugo Award at the 2022 ceremony and made it quite clear that Weir's breakout novel, 2011's "The Martian," was no fluke. ("The Martian" similarly got a big-budget film adaptation in 2015, with Ridley Scott calling the shots.) Weir's story centers around Dr. Ryland Grace, a middle school science teacher who also happens to have a PhD in molecular biology and is tapped to take part in a project that could save not just Earth but the universe itself. As scientists from around the world tell Ryland, a substance called astrophage appears to be dimming the sun, and after a catastrophe strikes the project, Ryland is one of the only people who can go on this journey through space to try and stop the spread of astrophage. During said journey, he then meets Rocky, a rock-like (natch) space alien who becomes his only friend in the wilderness of the universe.

With Ryan Gosling and Sandra Hüller leading the movie adaptation (not to mention puppeteer and voice actor James Ortiz, who shines as Rocky), "Project Hail Mary" is more popular than ever. So, if you loved this film and its source material, what should you read next? We've got some picks.