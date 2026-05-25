What The Mandalorian & Grogu's Box Office Means For The Future Of Star Wars

Memorial Day weekend brought with it the first new "Star Wars" movie in nearly seven years, with "The Mandalorian and Grogu" serving as this year's big blockbuster on offer to moviegoers over the holiday. For Disney, it was an important moment, as it's the first "Star Wars" film since the pandemic shut down movie theaters all over the world in 2020. The industry has changed dramatically, so the future of a galaxy far, far away, in some ways, is riding on this film.

Directed by Jon Favreau, "The Mandalorian and Grogu" opened with an estimated $81.9 million over the weekend, with that number growing to $102 million when accounting for the Monday holiday. That is slightly less than 2018's "Solo: A Star Wars Story" ($84.4 million three-day/$103 million four-day), which also opened over Memorial Day weekend. "Solo" ultimately bombed at the box office, failing to cross $400 million globally against an outsized budget close to $300 million.

By contrast, "The Mandalorian and Grogu" was made for a reported net budget of $165 million, by far the cheapest in the franchise of the Disney era. Despite having a disappointing Rotten Tomatoes score for a "Star Wars" movie, currently sitting at 63%, the audience score is 88%, which ranks as the best of the Disney era. So, there is a bit of a disconnect going on between critics and viewers here, which works in Disney's favor and runs counter to what happened with "Solo."

In short, this film is working well for general folks, particularly younger fans, which means it figures to have much better legs than "Solo," positioning it as a winner for the studio. It's not going to be a $1 billion box office hit like "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," but it doesn't need to be.