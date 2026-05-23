5 Best Movies Like Obsession

Curry Barker's "Obsession" is already looking like the breakout horror movie of 2026, having gotten critical acclaim (read /Film/s "Obsession" review here), and on track to potentially gross $100 million at the box office on a budget of around $1 million.

Ever had a crush on someone so bad you wish they would just come to you, sparing you the risks of embarrassment or heartache? That's the situation Bear (Michael Johnston) is in during "Obsession," nursing a longtime crush on his friend Nikki (Inde Navarrette). After stumbling over his words trying to ask her out, he impulsively uses a novelty "One Wish Willow" toy, wishing Nikki would love him more than anything in the world. He gets his wish, but anyone familiar with the tale of "The Monkey's Paw" can guess where this is going.

Much of the praise for "Obsession" has highlighted Navarette's transcendent performance. Bear's wish didn't merely change Nikki's thinking — rather, it appears to have created an entirely separate entity who is dutifully infatuated with Bear, displacing the original Nikki and leaving her trapped inside her body. Barker often frames Nikki bathed completely in shadow, because a shadow of the real Nikki is all that's left. The movie wisely doesn't waste time with too much exposition about how exactly the possession works, though. Having to read between the lines is way creepier.

Barker clearly knows his horror movies, with "Obsession" paying homage to, among others, Kiyoshi Kurosawa's terrifying "Pulse." Here are five other scary movies that'll in turn scratch the same itch that "Obsession" does.