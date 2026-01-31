This Beloved J-Horror Movie's Shocking Twist Had Audience Members Scolding The Director

There are gnarly horror movies, and then there's Takashi Miike's "Audition." The 1999 film was based on the 1997 Ryū Murakami novel of the same name, following widower Shigeharu Aoyama (Ryo Ishibashi) as he tries to find a new wife by creating a fake movie audition and then romancing one of the actresses who auditions. The only problem is that the young woman, the mysterious Asami Yamazaki (Eihi Shiina), isn't exactly who she appears to be. The former ballerina seems sweet and a little shy, but in reality, she's a stone-cold killer. While there are plenty of movies about killer women, "Audition" is so shocking because for most of its runtime, it's a fairly slow-going romantic drama that only truly turns horrific in its back half.

While there's a pretty good indicator about halfway through that all's not right with Asami when we see her rocking on the floor waiting for a phone call, and then her laundry bag moves because one of her victims is inside, there's nothing that can quite prepare audiences for when Asami turns the tables on Shigeharu and starts torturing him. In fact, it's so deeply disturbing that some film festival audience members walked out, and one little old lady allegedly told Miike he was a sicko to his face. "Audition" is the scariest non-American horror movie of all time, according to science, but is it really that upsetting?