Sometimes we tend to think of horror as a male-dominated genre; after all, from Michael Myers and Chucky to Jason Voorhees and Freddy Krueger, most of horror's biggest villains have been men. In her seminal book "Men, Women, and Chainsaws," Carol Clover codified the idea of the "Final Girl," pointing out that in many horror movies, we're asked to identify with female victims as they face often-sexualized aggression from male killers. (For the record, here's our ranking of the 15 best final girls in horror movies).

Sometimes, though, certain horror movies flip that usual dynamic on its head. In the right project, some excellent actors have been able to take female characters and make them into some of the most terrifying villains the genre has ever seen. Occasionally, women who lead horror movies have even been able to break through the awards season curse that usually haunts the horror genre; other times, their performances are so underrated that fans still talk about how they were robbed of recognition.

The best female horror villains have been creepy dolls and possessed children, religious fanatics and fanatical fans. Horror is full of women scorned, and sometimes those scorned women want revenge, simple as that and more power to 'em. Read on for a look at the 12 scariest female horror villains of all time.