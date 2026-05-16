Obsession's Scariest Scene Recalls One Of The Best Horror Movies Ever

After generating buzz on the festival circuit, Curry Barker's "Obsession" is here, and guess what? It lives up to the hype. There can be a tendency to apply hyperbole to new horror films, but "Obsession" is the real deal — featuring a smart script, stylish filmmaking, fantastic performances, and the perfect blend of humor and horror. Indeed, I confess that I wasn't expecting "Obsession" to be as scary as it ended up being. I'm a lifelong horror fan, which means I've grown desensitized to the genre. But there were multiple moments in "Obsession" that made my blood run cold.

And one of the scariest scenes in the movie immediately reminded me of a scene from one of the best horror movies ever made: Kiyoshi Kurosawa's 2001 techno-nightmare "Pulse," which made our list of the 15 Most Disturbing Horror Movies. Kurosawa's movie is much different than "Obsession," but without having any confirmation, I'm almost positive that Barker was paying tribute to one of that film's most terrifying scenes.

In "Obsession," Bear (Michael Johnston) makes a wish that his lifelong crush Nikki (Inde Navarrette, in a star-making performance) will love him more than anyone else in the world. The wish actually comes true, with terrifying consequences: Nikki's behavior grows more unhinged and scary as she fawns over Bear. The first scene that truly gave me the creeps arrives when Bear wakes up in the middle of the night and finds Nikki, shrouded in shadowy darkness, standing in the corner of the room watching him. It's here where the "Pulse" comparison begins.