Lost Creator Damon Lindelof's Star Wars Plans Would Have Changed The Franchise Forever

"Star Wars" may be returning to the big screen with "The Mandalorian and Grogu" after a bit of hiatus, but all anyone can seem to talk about these days are the movies that weren't able to make it across the finish line. Of course, this particular franchise is littered with the wreckage of projects and pitches that simply weren't to be — from the abandoned version of "Solo" that original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller envisioned to Colin Trevorrow's initial sequel trilogy-capper "Duel of the Fates." But a select few managed to strike an even larger chord among fans, including Steven Soderbergh's Ben Solo movie starring Adam Driver. Now, we're learning more about another tantalizing production that almost sounds too good to have been true and, yes, would've changed everything.

Some might remember that /Film's Ryan Scott was actually the first to break the news that something was up with the "Star Wars" movie Damon Lindelof had been hired to write. Not even a week later, it was officially confirmed that Lindelof and writer Justin Britt-Gibson had parted ways with Lucasfilm. Since then, we've heard very little about why this happened and what their unique take on "Star Wars" would've been about, beyond focusing on Daisy Ridley's Rey post-Skywalker Saga ... until now.

Thanks to a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) by YouTuber Matthew R., Lindelof's recent guest appearance on the "House of R" podcast has been making the rounds. During the extensive conversation, the ever-vocal writer opened up about what went down with his usual wry humor. "[Lucasfilm] asked me, 'What do you think a 'Star Wars' movie should be?' And I said, 'Here's what it should be.' And they said, 'Great, you're hired.' And then two years later, I was fired," he explained.