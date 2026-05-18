Marshals Episode 12 Gives Kayce Something Yellowstone Fans Have Waited Years To See

This article contains spoilers for "Marshals" Season 1, Episode 12, "The Devil at Home."

Just as "Dutton Ranch" proves it can succeed where "Marshals" has failed, Luke Grimes' spin-off sees its hero finally move on from John Dutton's legacy. "Marshals" episode 12 was full of drama, but it ended on a relatively positive if bittersweet note when Kayce agreed to sell his East Camp land to neighboring rancher Tom Weaver (Chris Mulkey). It remains to be seen whether the deal will actually go through, but Kayce's decision to sell was the most important aspect, as it represents a moment "Yellowstone" fans have long been waiting for.

When "Yellowstone" began back in 2018, Kayce was living off the ranch on the Broken Rock Reservation with his wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille) and son Tate (Brecken Merrill). At that point, he had seen the toxicity of his father's ranch, and was resolved to live separately from his family. There was a scene in the pilot episode that demonstrated his clear-eyed perspective and which happens to be Grimes' favorite "Yellowstone" scene of all, which saw Kayce sit by a river with his two brothers, Jamie (Wes Bentley) and Lee (Dave Annable), and Tate. During the sit-down, Lee tries to convince Kayce to return to the ranch, and accuses him of "dreaming" by living on the reservation. "You're a 38-year-old bachelor living in your father's house," replies Kayce, "working 100-hour weeks for a nibble of his approval."

At that point, Kayce seemed to be one of the only Duttons who saw through his father's pernicious influence, and rightfully put distance between himself and the rest of the dynasty. But as the show went on, he was drawn back into the fray, to the point that even when he sold the ranch at the end of "Yellowstone," it remained unclear whether he'd left its influence behind.