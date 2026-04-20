Marshals Episode 8 Proves Kayce Dutton Is The Most Tortured Man In The Yellowstone Universe

This article contains spoilers for "Marshals" Season 1, Episode 8, "Blowback."

Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton just can't catch a break. This man has lost almost everybody close to him, and now episode 8 of "Marshals" has confirmed that his pre-"Yellowstone" years were no less tragic. "Blowback" introduces a new character from Kayce's past named Garrett, played by country songster Riley Green. This tortured soul has had a rough time, but when you consider what we learned this episode, it should be Kayce who's close to the breaking point, not Garrett.

For suffering through five seasons of non-stop drama and turmoil, Kayce seemed to get the happiest ending of any main character on "Yellowstone" when he sold the ranch and moved on with his wife, Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille), and son, Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill). But with "Marshals" killing off Monica in the worst way possible, Kayce once again found himself immersed in tragedy.

It's not as if he was new to it by that point, however. The youngest son of Kevin Costner's John Dutton has now lost his mother, his older brother Lee Dutton (Dave Annable), his older brother Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), his father, his wife, his unborn son, and now we've learned that his former Navy SEAL team lost one of their members while serving overseas in an event that still haunts them to this day. All of which raises the question of how Kayce is functioning at all, let alone "kicking doors," as his fellow marshals like to say.