Marshals Star Luke Grimes' Favorite Yellowstone Scene Makes Total Sense

For a moment, it looked as though Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton might have escaped the never-ending Dutton drama. But with "Marshals" killing off his wife in the worst way possible and pushing him into a new life as part of an elite U.S. Marshal team, it seems Brett Cullen's Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Harry Gifford was right when he said, "Duttons are born with dysfunction in their blood." As such, it sort of makes sense that Grimes' favorite "Yellowstone" scene captures a relatively subdued moment early on in the show's run before all the strife and tumult descended.

In the "Yellowstone" pilot, "Daybreak," Kayce sits with son Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill) and his two brothers Jamie (Wes Bentley) and Lee (Dave Annable) by a river. As they cook the fish they've just caught, the brothers give each other a hard time over their life choices, but there's a warmth to their teasing which culminates in Tate throwing a fish at his uncle and the group sharing a laugh. The whole scene sets up the bond between the brothers, and compared to how the rest of the episode plays out, it's a moment of real calm.

As lethal as his Navy SEAL training allows him to be, Kayce is mostly a fairly chill dude, and Grimes seems particularly suited to portraying that aspect of his personality. It's not surprising, then, that this fishing trip sit-down was his favorite scene from across five seasons of "Yellowstone." The actor told Entertainment Weekly that this was actually his audition scene. "I still have that audition on my computer from years ago," he said. "That's what got me the job. And then doing that scene on the day was really special. It's one of the best scenes in all of 'Yellowstone' that I was in."