Jon Hamm's 2017 Sci-Fi Movie That Flew Under Everyone's Radar May Have Predicted Our Future

As audiences and studios grapple with the moral questions surrounding the concept of recreating dead actors digitally via artificial intelligence, it turns out Jon Hamm was onto this whole debacle years ago. His 2017 film "Marjorie Prime," which definitely flew under most folk's radar, even predicted AI services that could bring the dead back to life in a way that doesn't quite match our current technology, but it isn't far off.

For a long time, the threat of artificial intelligence seemed like some far off calamity that might involve Skynet and swarms of killer robots. It was something for our distant descendants to worry about. As it turns out, though, the AI revolution is actually a lot more monotonous, frustrating, and boring than that. Instead of self-aware megalomaniacal machines, the rise of AI has been characterized by fake Drake songs and chatbots that can't count the number of certain letters in a word. But things do get slightly more insidious when it comes to the phenomenon of resurrecting performers by way of uncanny avatars.

"Alien: Romulus" repeated an infamous "Star Wars" mistake when it digitally resurrected Ian Holm as synthetic Ash. However, that particular example employed a mix of practical and CGI effects, with AI mainly being used for the character's voice. But things are changing rapidly in that regard. In 2008, Val Kilmer voiced one of TV's most famous AI characters when he lent his vocals to the "Knight Rider" reboot; now, in 2026, generative AI has been used to recreate the actor (who passed away in 2025) for the action adventure movie "As Deep as the Grave." Its creatives reportedly had the permission of Kilmer's estate, but even then, it's creepy at best and points to a future that Hamm and co. already predicted going back a decade.