Val Kilmer Voiced One Of TV's Most Famous AI Characters

Glen A. Larson's 1982 action series "Knight Rider" was about a police detective named Michael Long who barely survives a gunshot wound to the face. Long is rescued by an eccentric billionaire named Wilton Knight (Richard Baseheart) and given extensive plastic surgery to look more handsome. Michael is given a new identity, Michael Knight (David Hasselhoff), gifted an artificially intelligent car named KITT (voiced by William Daniels), and sent out into the world as a secret crimefighter for FLAG, the Foundation for Law and Government. KITT was a modified Pontiac Trans-Am, equipped with an eerie glowing light in its hood. "Knight Rider" involved Michael using his investigative skills and the high-tech widgets hidden inside KITT to track down and apprehend a slew of bad guys.

"Knight Rider" was a giant hit, lasting 90 episodes over its four seasons. It was popular enough to warrant multiple spin-off shows and movies, including "Knight Rider 2000" (1991), "Knight Rider 2010" (1994), and "Team Knight Rider" (1997). That's not counting the multiple "Knight Rider" video games release from 1986 to 2004.

In 2008, there was a reboot TV movie, also starring Hasselhoff, that re-introduced a new version of KITT. The new KITT was a Ford Shelby GT500KR, but it could transform into other cars this time. Michael Knight passed on his spy legacy to his son, Mike (Justin Breuning), and he would go on to star in his own spin-off TV series of "Knight Rider" that ran from 2008 to 2009. In both the new movie and the new TV series, KITT was voiced by the late Val Kilmer.

Kilmer played KITT in all 17 episodes of the 2008 "Knight Rider" series.