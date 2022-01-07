James Gunn Wants To Make A 'Modern Continuation' Of Knight Rider With David Hasselhoff — Yes, Really

If that headline made you tilt your head like a dog hearing a weird sound, you are not alone. Mine did the same. Yes, "The Suicide Squad" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn tweeted (via CBR) in response to a question about rebooting classic TV series, saying that he and David Hasselhoff had discussed doing a modern continuation of the 1982 series "Knight Rider."

He said, "My friend [David Hasselhoff] and I have discussed doing a modern continuation of Knight Rider many times. The primary hurdle has been there aren't enough hours in the day to do all the cool things I want to do!"

My friend @DavidHasselhoff and I have discussed doing a modern continuation of Knight Rider many times. The primary hurdle has been there arenâ€™t enough hours in the day to do all the cool things I want to do! https://t.co/Gy24aG4hzc — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 1, 2022

Now, I love James Gunn. His work never fails to make me happy. You have to love David Hasselhoff as well. He's very self-effacing and seems like he'd be great to have a beer with, but ... why though? How could you make this work in 2022? I'm still not sure how they made it work back then and I watched it! I was very little, so nothing really made sense back then, but even as a tiny child I knew it was a weird show. Fun, but weird.

If you're younger than I am, let me explain exactly what "Knight Rider" was. The story was that a police detective lieutenant Michael Arthur Long (David Hasselhoff) was shot in the face, but got plastic surgery and the name Michael Knight. (That was a big thing in the '80s. Surgery to make you better and stronger and look like someone like David Hasselhoff.) He was given a Pontiac Firebird Trans Am called Knight Industries Two Thousand (K.I.T.T.). K.I.T.T. was a sentient car with a sort of Cylon red light that moved back and forth to indicate he was alive. Together they fought crime. I did not make this up.