6 Times Black Mirror Eerily Predicted The Future

The first episode of season 2, "Be Right Back," aired way back in 2013. It depicts a bereaved and pregnant Martha (Hayley Atwell), who processes the loss of her partner, Ash (Domhnall Gleeson). In her grief, she decides to order a digital and physical replica of Ash. The robot is programmed using his words and behaviors and is so close in form and function that it creates a real-life uncanny valley effect. In the end, the similarities are too close for comfort, and Martha locks the automaton in the attic.

It's worth noting that the digital replica is a concept that the show has returned to time and again, too. For instance, the season 3 episode "San Junipero" uses it to explore digital post-death retirement. The season 4 episode U.S.S. Callister (along with its rare sequel episode in season 7) features the concept as a way to build an entire sci-fi crew in a video game. And don't forget when it's infamously used to create home assistants in the season 2 finale, "White Christmas" (the episode that inspired Apple's sci-fi series "Severance").

It doesn't take much to see how the "Be Right Back" concept has already has begun to infiltrate real life. The advent of AI in recent years has made the creation of an android Ash much more realistic. The physical elements would still be a challenge, but AI programs are already capable of a certain degree of copying humans — and in 2022, at re:Mars conference, Amazon revealed technology that could mimic a human voice. This was immediately pegged to "Black Mirror" and labeled as a bad idea for obvious reasons. Nevertheless, the technology is here, and it's just a matter of time until someone is willing to use it.

