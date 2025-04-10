Black Mirror Returns With A USS Callister Sequel, But Star Trek Is No Longer The Main Target

The parallels between "Infinity" and "Fortnite," Epic Games' hugely popular battle royale franchise, become clear early on in "U.S.S. Callister: Into Infinity." The shiny silver title typography for the episode may borrow from the look of Kelvin timeline "Star Trek," but gone are most of the references to Gene Roddenberry's much-loved series. That was, after all, Robert's personal pop culture fixation, and he seemed pretty dead the last time we saw him. In the new storyline, Nanette's digital crew is still trapped in the world of "Infinity," but it's been heavily monetized — and they can't get the loot they need to survive if they aren't legitimate human players.

"Into Infinity" uses the language and aesthetics of "Fortnite" as the bleak but funny backdrop to a story about a crew on the brink of poverty and starvation. When the team robs real-world players, their loot and weapons fall on the ground, allowing the Callister crew to make off with it before the players respawn. The gamers they cross paths with are colorful, decked out with stylish gear like chunky pink guns or neon green punk mohawks. For anyone who's played "Fortnite," these folks look a lot like the game's near-endless supply of character skins, and they use gamer tags to identify themselves, too. Late in the episode, one character even mentions spectator mode, an option (in both "Fortnite" and "Infinity") that allows a defeated player to watch the rest of the game through the eyes of whoever killed him.

"Black Mirror" changes enough about "Fortnite" to make its fictional hyper-popular online game fall short of copyright infringement; it doesn't explicitly talk about things like in-game advertising, brand collaborations, and the battle royale gameplay approach. It is pretty clear in its parody, though, and even mentions features options like solo and party gameplay modes. The parallels are interesting, but they're ultimately nowhere near as richly developed as the "Star Trek"-inspired world of "U.S.S. Callister." While that episode used the '60s sexism of "Star Trek: The Original Series" to tell a powerful, harrowing story about insidious "nice guy" behavior and gendered power trips, "Into Infinity" simply makes its "Fortnite"-lite world a plot device. At its best, the monetization of "Infinity" — what one character calls a "cost of existence crisis" — could be read as fleeting commentary on a tanked economy, indifferent overlords, and the fight for autonomy in the face of it all.

That's certainly not nothing, but the episode still never manages to use its "Fortnite" connection as much more than window dressing. Without a long-running, heartfelt sci-fi franchise like "Star Trek" at its foundation this time around, the sequel's pop cultural allegory ultimately gets, well, a little bit lost in space.

