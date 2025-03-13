Black Mirror Season 7 Trailer Brings Netflix's Pitch Black Sci-Fi Series Back For More
"Black Mirror" just dropped a trailer for its seventh season, providing not only a closer look at the show's six new episodes but also their release date on Netflix.
On April 10, Netflix will drop six installments of Charlie Brooker's critically acclaimed and massively popular anthology series, and even though we already know that this season of "Black Mirror" would break tradition and return to a previous story — specifically, the beloved season 4 episode "U.S.S. Callister," which stars Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, Billy Magnussen, and more — it's still pretty exciting to see those stars reappear in this trailer. Not only that, but Will Poulter and Asim Chaudhry, who appeared in the standalone interactive special "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch," also seem to show up in the trailer as their "Bandersnatch" characters Colin Ritman and Mohan Thakur. That means we may be getting another glimpse at that particular corner of the "Black Mirror" universe as well. (Audiences should prepare to lose a day or so if "Bandersnatch" is interactive once again, and I am speaking from experience here.) We knew season 7 of "Black Mirror" would revisit "U.S.S. Callister," but this "Bandersnatch" revelation is, in fact, new news.
Beyond that, the trailer features new additions to the "Black Mirror" party like Tracee Ellis Ross, Issa Rae, Emma Corrin, Awkwafina, Peter Capaldi, Chris O'Dowd, and Paul Giamatti, just to name a few. (Rashida Jones is technically a "new" addition as an actor, though she wrote the season 3 episode "Nosedive" alongside Michael Schur.) Beyond that, the trailer promises — what else? — a disturbing look at the technological landscape.
The season 7 trailer promises new — and old — stories in the Black Mirror universe
It shouldn't surprise anybody who's watched the previous six seasons of "Black Mirror" and its two standalone installments (the aforementioned "Bandersnatch" and "White Christmas," the latter of which features Jon Hamm, Rafe Spall, and Oona Chaplin) that the season 7 trailer plays things pretty close to the vest. Yes, it does all but confirm that we're returning to the world of "Bandersnatch," which focused on a seemingly sinister fantasy gamebook being adapted into a video game in the 1980s — and let players call all the shots, from the kind of breakfast cereal the main character chooses to whether or not he should commit cold-blooded murder — but otherwise, we don't learn a whole lot.
Issa Rae's unnamed character seems to be entering a fantasy world using AI that allows her to meet Emma Corrin's also-unnamed character, all of which may or may not be controlled by Awkwafina. Meanwhile, Peter Capaldi is wearing what I can only describe as a wig that makes him look like a total creep. We also see a computer program featuring a ton of little critters that keep multiplying, Rashida Jones pass out in her elementary school classroom, and Tracee Ellis Ross invite someone to go with her. All in all, "Black Mirror" always transports viewers to the most disturbing and fascinating places, so fans should buckle up for season 7 ... which, again, premieres on Netflix on April 10, 2025.