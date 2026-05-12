As far as cinematic stories go, prequels are a tricky proposition, having to create an engaging narrative even though savvy audiences know where it's going. Having said that, there are plenty of fan-favorite prequel movies, including within the science fiction genre, proving the narrative approach can work admirably. Many big franchises have received their own prequel, expanding out the backstory of established properties in exciting and rewarding ways. In recent years, a number of sci-fi franchises have taken the soft reboot approach, developing movies that function as both loose prequels and quiet reintroductions of beloved stories.

We're rounding up the greatest science fiction prequels to grace the silver screen. In some cases, they even became the best installments of their respective franchises. The movies included here go from horror to full-blown space opera, as sci-fi prequels continue to underscore how malleable the genre truly is. Like any good prequel, regardless of genre, these movies function perfectly fine on their own and as an extension to a popular film.

Solidly adding to the preceding films' mythos, these are the 10 best sci-fi movie prequels of all time, ranked.