Years After Gilligan's Island, Bob Denver And Dawn Wells Starred In A Charming Michael J. Fox Movie

"Gilligan's Island" ran for three seasons but lived on past its 1967 cancellation. Not only was it syndicated to within an inch of its life, "Gilligan's Island" was given two animated spin-offs and three TV movies, ensuring the castaways became a perennial feature of pop culture in the late 20th century. As such, many of the cast were never able to escape the roles that brought them to prominence. But that wasn't for a lack of trying, as evidenced by the time both Gilligan and Mary Ann Summers, i.e., Bob Denver and Dawn Wells, appeared in Michael J. Fox comedy "High School U.S.A."

Denver did seem to embark on his own mission to keep his dimwitted first-mate character in the public consciousness, reprising the role in every animated series and TV movie, as well as in multiple other shows, including "Baywatch." But he did manage to branch out occasionally. After "Gilligan's Island," Denver played the lead role in the CBS sitcoms "The Good Guys" and "Dusty's Trail," though the latter was essentially "Gilligan's Island" set in the Old West. After the less-than-impressive "The Harlem Globetrotters on Gilligan's Island" aired in 1981, Denver found his way onto another NBC TV movie in the form of "High School U.S.A," which featured an array of well-known sitcom actors, including Denver's former castmate Wells.

The 1983 film stars Fox as J. J. Manners, a student at Excelsior Union High School in Missouri. He's infatuated with Nancy McKeon's Beth Franklin, a fellow student and the girlfriend of Anthony Edwards' Beau Middleton. Beau is both the class president and the school's star quarterback, and isn't about to give up Beth easily, ultimately leading to a drag race between him and Manners to win Beth's affections. So where do Denver and Wells come in?