A Gilligan's Island Star's Earlier Sitcom Led To The Creation Of Scooby Doo

Bob Denver was attending school at Loyola Marymount University in Southern California when he was bitten by the acting bug. He started appearing in college stage productions, finding he had a talent for a certain kind of broad character work. He would become friends with fellow actor and LMU student Dwayne Hickman, a friendship that would prove fortuitous. Six years after they graduated, Denver and Hickman would star as the co-leads of the 1959 sitcom "The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis." Hickman played Dobie Gillis, a well-meaning but kinda directionless teenager who always dreamed of dating models and/or sophisticated women. He was never successful in his goals, but he was charming in his constant attempts.

Denver, meanwhile, played Dobie's best friend, Maynard G. Krebs. Krebs is often cited as the first beatnik to ever appear on mainstream television. He spoke using a modern hipster's lexicon, loved jazz, and hated Lawrence Welk. Importantly, Krebs eschewed the very notion of work, often incredulously repeating the word when it was uttered in his presence. In 1959, Krebs was probably the coolest cat to appear in any pop sitcom. He was certainly an inspiration for Arthur "The Fonz" Fonzarelli on "Happy Days." Indeed, Maynard G. Krebs became an archetype imitated by multiple TV shows for a generation. "The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis" latest an impressive 147 episodes over its four seasons, making Bob Denver a big star. The year after "Dobie" went off the air, Denver landed the title role in Sherwood Schwartz's 1964 sitcom "Gilligan's Island," playing one of TV's most enduring characters. The rest is history.

But comedy fans never forgot Maynard G. Krebs, TV's original beatnik. Indeed, as elucidated by the Legends Revealed website, Maynard G. Krebs was the direct inspiration for Shaggy (Casey Kasem) on Hanna-Barbera's 1969 animated series "Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!"