Ruh Roh: A Scooby-Doo Live-Action Drama Series Is Coming To Netflix

A dramatic take on "Scooby-Doo" may sound strange to casual fans of the franchise, but it's actually been pulled off — albeit in an unofficial capacity — before. The 2017 book "Meddling Kids," by Edgar Cantero, put a dark, R-rated spin on a story that was obviously inspired in large part by "Scooby-Doo," and became a New York Times bestseller in the process. Meanwhile, plenty of nostalgic properties about cheerful, plucky teens – from Archie Comics to Nancy Drew – have been turned into satisfyingly dark and zany series in recent years. As long as the series strikes a good tonal balance (even the spookiest entries in the Scoob canon still manage to be funny sometimes) and finds the right cast, it could be a uniquely fun installment in a franchise that's never been afraid to shake things up.

That being said, should the Netflix Scooby series come to fruition, its casting will surely be subject to scrutiny. For all its imperfections, the first live-action Mystery Inc. story, 2002's "Scooby-Doo," is still regarded as a feat of great casting. Matthew Lillard, Linda Cardellini, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Freddie Prinze Jr. perfectly embodied the groovy monster-hunting group that first became famous in cartoon form in 1969. Since then, the franchise has attempted to create a live-action Mystery Inc. again a small handful of times, including with two TV movies starring Hayley Kiyoko, Robbie Amell, Kate Melton, and Nick Palatas. So far, key information about the live-action Netflix Scooby-Doo series, including its release date and title, has yet to be announced.