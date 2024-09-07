What Happened To Dawn Wells After Gilligan's Island?

Immediately following the end of "Gilligan's Island" (which Wells herself once said was due to the un-cancelation of "Gunsmoke"), Wells made moves to stop herself from being typecast. She took a role as a sex worker in the 1970 Buck Henry-penned film "The Owl and the Pussycat," a move that she later told Smashing Interviews was meant to break her free of the America's sweetheart mold. "Mary Ann was a good girl. She was polite. She was a hard worker. She would be your best friend. [...] But the first thing you want to do is break that character and go do something else," Wells explained. She also helped shake off the Mary Ann image with a decades-long stage career, which included appearances in plays like "They're Playing Our Song" and "Love, Loss, and What I Wore."

Other post-"Gilligan's Island" entries into Wells' filmography included the 1970 serial killer shocker "The Town That Dreaded Sundown," the teen comedy "High School U.S.A.," and the Bigfoot movie "Return to Boggy Creek." On television, she took guest star spots (sometimes recurring ones) on shows including "Bonanza," "The Love Boat," and "Growing Pains," and she (somehow) played Mary Ann again on "ALF," "Baywatch," and other shows. She reprised her role for three "Gilligan's Island" TV movies, as well as the animated sci-fi spinoff series "Gilligan's Planet," which saw the original castaways crash-landed in space.

Wells stayed busy even when she wasn't acting. She executive produced five projects in her lifetime, and was even once credited for providing wardrobe for the 2012 horror-comedy "Silent But Deadly." She authored several books in her lifetime, including a "Gilligan's Island" themed cookbook, a hybrid self-help-memoir titled "What Would Mary Ann Do?" and a Betty and Veronica comic (the two characters are, after all, the Mary Ann and Ginger of the Archieverse). She also worked as a marketing ambassador for classic sitcom channel MeTV, hosting their series "The Summer of Me" and appearing regularly in ads on the network.