From mobster movies to psychological thrillers, the crime genre is one of the most robust and enduring in the history of cinema. This includes foreign films, of course, with many countries providing their own culturally specific approaches to stories centered on criminals of various walks of life. With countless movies within the crime genre, it's inevitable that many quality films get lost in the shuffle or to the passage of time. Even projects from some of the biggest filmmakers in the industry aren't immune from being overlooked by wider audiences.

Whether they were underrated during their initial release or just overshadowed by higher profile projects, there is no shortage of crime movies that deserve more attention. From action-packed Hong Kong flicks and high-octane thrillers to neo-Westerns and British crime dramas, there is something for everyone. We've gathered genre films from around the world and throughout the past 60 years that should be on fans' radars.

These are the 10 best crime movies nobody talks about anymore, and each is worth checking out.