John Woo's Signature Action Sequences Have An Unexpected Inspiration And Influence

No one does it like John Woo. The influential action film director boasts a singular style, where bullets fly in slow-motion, shoot-outs take on an operatic quality, and multiple cameras hone in on a climactic incident. The enduring image of a John Woo-leading man blasting twin guns mid-leap has shaped the genre since "A Better Tomorrow," the breakout film that launched Chow Yun-fat as an action star. Woo's influences can be traced back to the French New Wave (where films like "Le Samouraï" informed his stylistic flair), along with Eastern filmmaking that incorporated martial arts as the visual centerpiece. Woo's kinetic approach to combat popularized gun-fu, which often sports visceral choreography due to Woo's deep appreciation for high-octane Westerns such as Sam Peckinpah's "The Wild Bunch."

Speaking to Variety, Woo recently looked back at his impressive body of work to underline some of the core influences that shaped his perspective on the genre. While 1970s-80s Hong Kong cinema primarily featured kung-fu, Woo came to appreciate dynamic action via an artistic lens, especially through dance:

"When I'm making an action movie, I don't see it as an action movie. It's like a painting or a poem, sometimes even like a musical. I'm aiming for that kind of feel, because I'm a dreamer. I think that's my style because I always have some kind of beautiful dream in my mind [...] I was a pretty good dancer when I was young. When it comes to the action in a movie, it's all about the beauty of the body movement and the fighting skill."

That sounds about right. Only a dreamer can make the carefully-controlled chaos of "bullet ballet" work, and craft protagonists who are mostly lone wolves, doomed by the enormity of their conflicting desires.