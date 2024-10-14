The Under-Seen 2004 Crime Thriller That Got Daniel Craig Cast As James Bond

We here at /Film consider Daniel Craig to be the greatest James Bond of all. But when he was first cast in "Casino Royale," there was an uproar of complaints from people who thought they knew better than the filmmakers.

Granted, Craig is the one who looks the least like the other Bonds. They all shared the tall, dark, and handsome look of Sean Connery's original, truer-than-even-Ian-Fleming James Bond. Craig has the third feature, but he's of average height (5'10, or 178 cm for Bond's fellow Brits) and blond. He was also cast over a young Henry Cavill, who doesn't have Craig's acting chops but definitely looks more like the typical James Bond. So, why Craig? "Casino Royale" director Martin Campbell was impressed by his lead performance and "terrific charm" in 2004 crime thriller "Layer Cake."

In that film, Craig plays an unnamed cocaine dealer (XXXX); the title "Layer Cake" refers to the rungs of London's criminal underworld, and XXXX sits baked right into the middle. In an interview with GQ for the 20th anniversary of "Layer Cake," director Matthew Vaughn discussed how the movie became a showcase for Craig as a leading man.

"Daniel [had] obviously done movies, and I knew he was a great actor, but when I met Daniel, I was like, 'F***, you're a movie star. I'm gonna shoot you to show the world you're not just a great actor, you're Steve McQueen.'"

While shooting a scene where Craig was handling a gun, Vaughn said he even told cinematographer Ben Davis, "[Craig would] make a good Bond." In some "Layer Cake" scenes XXXX even wears a suit just like Bond's, plus he can take a beating like any 007 needs to.

"Layer Cake" is not just a one-man-show for Daniel Craig, though. XXXX's street-smart squeeze Tammy (Sienna Miller) is the best Bond Girl we never had. I'll never forget the held shot of her club dancing, as alluring as a siren, and her thick Cockney accent makes her even sexier. Colm Meaney plays vicious Irish gangster Gene; those who only know him as Chief Miles O'Brien will be surprised by his range. A young Tom Hardy has a small role as Clarkie, XXXX's cocaine cook, while Ben Whishaw (the future Q to Craig's Bond) plays incompetent gangster wannabe Sidney.

Daniel Craig isn't the only one who walked away from "Layer Cake" with a kickstarted career, either; so did Vaughn.