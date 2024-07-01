Why Star Trek's Colm Meaney Tried To Get Rid Of O'Brien's Irish Accent

The character of Chief Miles O'Brien first appeared in the pilot episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Encounter at Farpoint" (September 28, 1987). Throughout the show's first season, Chief O'Brien would appear mostly in the Enterprise's transporter room, tasked with beaming the Enterprise crew up and down from dangerous away missions. As the show progressed, O'Brien was allowed to speak up more and more. By the show's fourth season, O'Brien would marry his sweetheart Keiko (Rosalind Chao), become possessed by an alien criminal, and reveal long-lasting PTSD. All told, O'Brien was in 52 episodes of "Next Generation" before becoming a regular cast member of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," affording him 160 additional episodes.

O'Brien was played by reliable Irish actor Colm Meany, star of John Houston's "The Dead," "Dick Tracy," and "The Commitments" (and its sequels). He was a hard worker, and during his 12-year stint on "Star Trek," appeared in 23 feature films. He has appeared in kids' films, indie dramas, and violent, Hollywood blockbusters. Meany, born in Dublin, has also long been a mainstay of Irish cinema and television, and once even performed in an audio dramatization of Samuel Beckett's incredibly Irish bondage drama "Murphy." These days, he lives in Majorca, although he still supports Ireland's Sinn Féin.

At a "Star Trek" convention, however, Meany once revealed that he often butted heads with casting directors over his accent. Meany's Irish accent is natural and understated, at least to the ears of American casting agents, who expected all Irish actors to have the same broad, chirpy patois. When going from audition to audition in Los Angeles, he would downplay his Irishness, eager to play non-Irish roles. Not everyone, he would explain, sounds like "Going My Way" star Barry Fitzgerald.