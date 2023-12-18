These Are The Only Seven Best Picture Winners That Were Turned Into TV Shows

Movies and television have been competing for the same audience's time and money since TV was invented, but they've also formed a strange symbiosis. There have been a heck of a lot of movies based on TV shows, and a heck of a lot of TV shows based on movies.

Some of those shows based on movies have been major pop culture milestones, like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "The Karate Kid," and "Friday Night Lights." And of course a whole lot of been almost completely forgotten, like the sitcoms based on "Dirty Dancing," "Working Girl," and "Animal House."

But one thing these TV shows usually have in common is that they're almost always based on a hit movie. (Okay, okay, "Buffy" was a big exception.) It's not surprising when a blockbuster like "M*A*S*H" or "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" gets turned into a television series. It's even common for smaller, but critically acclaimed films like "Fargo" to get their own show sometimes.

So it's a little surprising that, in the nearly 100-year history of the Academy Awards, only seven Best Picture Oscar winners have ever been turned into TV shows. And the Best Picture winners that made the jump from the big screen to the small screen are probably not the ones that you'd expect.

Let's take a closer look at the eight TV shows that have been made out of these seven movies.