John Wick Fans Need To Watch This Genre-Defining Crime Action Movie

"Hard Boiled" begins with a stake-out at a Hong Kong teahouse, where Tequila and his longtime partner Benny (Bowie Lam) surveil a gang of gun smugglers. The inevitable happens when a shootout triggered by a rival gang ensues, leading to the deaths of several officers (including Benny) and some civilians. Woo sets the stage for a gritty revenge arc, but Tequila is not alone in this tumultuous journey — undercover cop/hitman Alan (Tony Leung) has his back, and nothing can stand in their way. As the bodies start piling up, Tequila unravels as a hardened, no-nonsense protagonist whose love for jazz and irreverence for rules flesh out the kind of person he is. While his cynicism is expressed through his alcoholic tendencies, there's also a streak of fierce protectiveness towards those who remain blameless.

The gun-fu in "Hardboiled" is streamlined to destroy backdrops in bustling cityscapes, where massive buildings are reduced to rubble in the face of opposing forces clashing for dominance. This collateral damage doesn't include human lives, of course, as realism is the last thing Woo's concerned with here, and for good reason. When explosives go off and the characters alternate between bullets and a hand-to-hand skirmish, we root for Tequila's cause more than ever, as this choreographed violence and collateral destruction becomes a manifestation of his righteous anger.

"Hard Boiled" doesn't indulge too much in the emotional interiority of its protagonist like "John Wick" does, but this restrained approach works for several reasons. For starters, Tequila's badassery as a man avenging his partner is supplemented by a perpetual cloud of impending doom, as Woo leans pretty heavily into imagery that underlines the regrets of the characters. Even the charged Tequila-Alan dynamic isn't tonally unblemished, as their mutual respect is tinged with a sliver of distrust, where they work together while being wary of the other. Even the ending doesn't escape this bittersweetness, as there's no true happiness in a hellish underbelly overrun with corruption.

While "Hard Boiled" earnestly roots for its heroes, it frames their victories as Pyrrhic. In the end, only a sense of resigned futility remains, alongside the dozens of films inspired by Woo's classic that came in its wake.