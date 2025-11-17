The Underrated Gem That Sylvester Stallone Says Nearly Ended His Hollywood Career

Sylvester Stallone's run as one of the action gods of American cinema appeared to be drawing to a close in the mid 1990s, as he watched the big-budget likes of "Judge Dredd," "Assassins," and "Daylight" flop with critics and fall short of box office expectations. The whole decade could've been a wash for Stallone had it not been for his 1993 comeback with "Cliffhanger" and "Demolition Man." Otherwise, the release of a new mainstream Sly flick was greeted with yawns at best.

So, when Stallone was offered the role of Freddy Heflin in James Mangold's "Cop Land" (against the director's initial wishes), the doughy sheriff of a New Jersey town where corrupt NYPD officers (led by Harvey Keitel's Lieutenant Ray Donlan) have taken up residence to crime it up with relative impunity (due to a legal loophole), the star dropped his $20 million asking price and joined the project. The half-deaf Heflin has become a shell of a man after falling short of his dream to become a New York City police officer, so he looks the other way as Donlan and his men literally get away with murder.

This all begins to weigh too heavily on Heflin's conscience, so he begins to investigate the crew's myriad crimes, at which point you have a moody underdog drama tailor made for Stallone. Critics were generally impressed with Sly's performance, but the Miramax release failed to generate awards buzz. "Cop Land" did respectable box office, but it was far from a hit, which further damaged Stallone's already fading Hollywood reputation. According to Stallone, it was nearly the end of the road for him in the movie business.