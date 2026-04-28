Marvel's Spider-Man And DC's Batman Would Not Be The Same Without Gerry Conway

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In the past decade, we've lost many comic book writers and artists who helped lay building blocks for Marvel and DC Comics as we know them today: Artists Neal Adams in 2022 and John Romita Sr. in 2023, former Marvel editor-in-chief Jim Shooter in 2025, and sadly, another name has joined the ranks of the departed. Writer Gerry Conway died this week, as confirmed by his family and Marvel.

Conway was a prolific comic writer at both Marvel and DC in the 1970s through the early '90s. He has co-creator credits on many important superheroes and villains: Punisher, the Werewolf by Night, Firestorm, Power Girl, Killer Croc, and Jason Todd/Robin II. (While Conway didn't create the character Carol Danvers, he elevated her into Ms. Marvel with artist John Buscema.)

Journalist Sean Howe's "Marvel Comics: The Untold Story" states that Conway was considered a "utility player" in his early years at Marvel. He bounced across titles, trying his hand at "Thor," "Daredevil," "Iron Man," and more. He was similarly flexible at DC, writing everything from "Batman" to "Wonder Woman" to "Justice League of America."

But Conway's most marvelous impact was definitely on Spider-Man. He was the third person to write "Amazing Spider-Man" after Stan Lee and Roy Thomas, and in issue #121, he famously killed off Peter Parker's girlfriend Gwen Stacy.

"The Night Gwen Stacy Died" changed superhero comics forever, doing the unthinkable of having a hero fail in a devastating way, resulting in a supporting character dying a real death. The story has been cited as the beginning of comics' Bronze Age, when stories got darker and more political. Funnily enough, Conway later criticized comics for getting too adult (via SciFiNow), but I think he was absolutely right when he said (via BleedingCool) that Marvel and DC have largely been leaving young people behind to cater to the shrinking demographic of die-hards.