Marshals Teased A New Love Triangle For Kayce And It's Exactly What The Yellowstone Show Needs

After having previously hinted at a potential new relationship for Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton, "Marshals" used its ninth episode to tease a love triangle between Kayce, Ellyn Jameson's Dolly Weaver, and Ash Santos' Andrea Cruz. It's all a bit mysterious at this point, but such a dynamic is exactly what the CBS procedural needs to build a little more momentum as it grapples with a glut of storylines that have thus far made the show feel unfocused.

"Marshals" began by killing off a controversial "Yellowstone" character in the worst way possible, giving Monica Dutton an off-screen death and leaving Kayce and Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill) to grieve their wife and mother's demise. It was a surprising decision, given just how integral Monica was to Kayce's story throughout "Yellowstone," not to mention how she represented so much of the show's heart and helped make its otherwise relentless melodrama palatable. With Kayce now bereft, it was clear "Marshals" was sending him down an entirely different path, and for several episodes, it seemed as if he would be traveling solo for the most part.

Early in "Marshals" Season 1, Kayce repeatedly spoke about how he remained devoted to Monica despite her not being here. But as the show went on, things changed. "Marshals" Episode 4 saw Kayce find a surrogate John Dutton in the form of rancher Tom Weaver (Chris Mulkey). But it also suggested the Dutton scion might have found a new love interest in Tom's daughter, Dolly. Kayce seemingly came around to the idea of at least trying a new relationship in subsequent installments, but Episode 9 has suggested the show might go even further and place Kayce in a love triangle, which it absolutely should.