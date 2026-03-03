Who Plays Andrea Cruz On The Yellowstone Spin-Off Marshals

The "Yellowstone" spin-off is seemingly unstoppable, with "Marshals" arriving on TV screens. Alongside Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton, the show brings back some well-known characters from the original series but also introduces several new faces. One of these is Ash Santos' Andrea Cruz. The show marks a significant moment for the actor, who broke through with a role on "American Horror Story: Apocalypse" in 2018 and is now playing her first main role on a TV series with "Marshals."

Shows as popular as "Yellowstone" don't end. They live on via a frankly bewildering amount of spin-offs. Now the very first post-"Yellowstone" offshoot has arrived in the form of "Marshals," which also acts as a sequel to the original show. But things are a bit different this time around. For one thing, Kayce is switching from ranching to law enforcement, joining a team of elite U.S. Marshals to help protect his native Montana from all manner of criminal threat. That team consists of four other members besides Kayce: Logan Marshall-Green's Pete Calvin, Arielle Kebbel's Belle Skinner, Tatanka Means' Miles Kittle, and Ash Santos' Andrea Cruz.

The latter joins the series after having appeared in several high-profile productions over the last few years, including another Taylor Sheridan TV project. "Marshals," however, has given Santos her first main role, and while it's early days, it looks as though Andrea Cruz will have plenty to do as the debut season of "Marshals" unfolds.