What's The True Story Behind Why Kevin Hart Wanted To Make Netflix's True Story?

This post contains spoilers for "True Story"

Kevin Hart is basically a human version of Netflix at this point, churning out projects and pumping the media ecosystem with as much of himself as possible. From his Peacock chat show "Hart to Heart" to his 2021 Netflix dramedy "Fatherhood"; his docuseries "Don't F*** This Up" to his stand-up specials, Hart has capitalized on his popularity to the extreme. He even popped up on "Talking Watches" in 2023, since evidently developing a taste for the finer things.

Somehow, the man also found time to make his television drama debut in 2021's "True Story." Arriving on Netflix in November 2021, "True Story" is a limited series in which Hart and Wesley Snipes play brothers, and is loosely based on the former's career as a stand-up comedian. Hart plays a version of himself named Kid, who kicks off a comedy tour in his native Philadelphia. At the show, he reconnects with his estranged older brother, Carlton (Snipes) and the pair spend the afterparty together, drinking and seemingly having a grand old time. Unfortunately, Kid blacks out during the festivities and wakes to find himself in bed with a woman who has, unfortunately, passed away.

From there, things spiral further out of control as Carlton repeatedly fails to fix the situation despite his constant reassurances that he's "got this." At one point, Kid even kills a guy after ranting about how everyone wants something from him, in a scene that feels as though Hart was indulging some sort of dark, post-success fantasy. Which, it turns out he kind of was.

Though "True Story" isn't exactly what its title might suggest, large parts of the show are based on Hart's own life. And it all started with the comedian deciding he wanted to kill someone on-screen ...