Monopoly Movie Starring Kevin Hart Still In Development, Says Director Tim Story [Exclusive]

Remember in the early 2010s when board game movies were going to be the next big thing in Hollywood? It seemed like Peter Berg's Michal Bay riff "Battleship" (a supremely silly film that I had fun with, I won't lie) had put the kibosh on that when it bombed at the box office in 2012. Yet, just a few months after its release, there were new reports of Hasbro moving forward with films based on "Monopoly" and "Hungry Hungry Hippos." Neither one of those has come to fruition at the time of writing this, although I still kinda want to see that "Hippos" movie personally.

As for "Monopoly," a film adaptation of the infamous classic board game — you know, the one that makes unquenchable capitalistic greed fun for the whole family! — actually predates "Battleship" all the way back to 2008. This early iteration had none other than Sir Ridley Scott attached to direct, with the filmmaker saying (circa 2010), "I wanted to just make a movie about the idea of greed. I told them you know your game can turn your sweetest, dearest aunt into a demon — a nightmare of greed." It sounds like this was shaping up to be Scott's answer to financial movies like "Wall Street" and "The Wolf of Wall Street," and I for one would've loved to check it out.

Alas, that version has since fallen by the wayside. More recently, in 2019, Tim Story came on board to direct his "Ride Along" star Kevin Hart in a "Monopoly" movie that had a previous script draft about "a young man from the game's modest Baltic Avenue on a quest to make a fortune." It turns out that iteration is still trudging along, as /Film's Ryan Scott learned while interviewing Story about his upcoming horror-comedy "The Blackening."