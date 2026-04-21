Marshals: Who Plays Kayce's Former SEAL Teammate Garrett?

"Marshals" Episode 8 finally delivered what the "Yellowstone" spin-off has been missing by giving Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton a formidable villain. The show has a penchant for incorporating new characters, having originally introduced this powerful new Dutton family rival back in Episode 3. Now, Episode 8 has debuted another new addition in the form of Kayce's old friend and former SEAL teammate Garrett. The character is played by Riley Green, a popular country singer-songwriter who makes his acting debut in "Marshals."

Episode 8, "Blowback" begins with Kayce, his son Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill), and Pete "Cal" Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green) riding horses on Kayce's ranch. After Tate leaves, he soon returns to let his father know about a "sketchy" character walking up the driveway. This mystery man turns out to be Garrett, who previously served alongside Kayce, Cal, and a fourth team member in Afghanistan as part of their Navy SEAL team. We soon learn that the fourth member, known only as "Roner," passed away during a military operation gone wrong, and Garrett hasn't been handling the aftermath all that well — especially after being kicked out of the SEALs over some as yet undisclosed debacle. One thing that does seem to have helped the ex-soldier, however, is music, with Garrett talking passionately about playing and writing songs.

Green makes the transition from singing to acting with "Blowback" and is reportedly set to appear in four episodes of "Marshals." His addition to the cast continues the CBS series' trend of showcasing country artists, with previous episodes featuring prominent singers performing at the Bullet n' Barrel bar. (Channing Wilson, Ashley Cooke, and Adam Sanders have all appeared.) Of course, outside of his acting career, Grimes himself is an accomplished musician, and it seems this was actually the genesis of Green's "Marshals" casting.