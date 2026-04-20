Marshals Episode 8 Finally Delivers What The Yellowstone Spin-Off Has Been Missing

This article contains spoilers for "Marshals" Season 1, Episode 8, "Blowback."

Some "Yellowstone" franchise fans dislike "Marshals" because it's a network procedural series with a case-of-the-week format. In other words, the spin-off is safe, predictable, and lacks the types of villains who made life hell for the Duttons on "Yellowstone," "1883," and "1923." Well, that all changes in Season 1's eighth episode, "Blowback," which finally lets the wicked Randall Clegg (Michael Cudlitz) off the leash — and he becomes a problem.

Episode 8 sees Randall out for revenge, and he is willing to go "scorched earth" to get it. He has his peeps kidnap Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) to get back at Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and the other marshals for killing his kin earlier in the season. Randall is also unhappy about bureaucratic types destroying the land (a problem the Dutton family can also relate to), so he has plenty of reasons to be ticked off.

It's also clear that Randall isn't worried about going to war with the law. In fact, he more or less hires a militia to aid him in the fight against Kayce and the gang, and the episode ends with the team feeling outgunned and outmatched. For the first time this season, it feels like Kayce and company could be in genuine jeopardy, and we finally have a villain who feels like a threat.