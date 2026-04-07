Marshals Is Fighting Against A Dark Yellowstone Trend It Started In The First Place

This article contains spoilers for "Marshals" season 1, episode 6, "Out of the Shadows."

"Marshals" announced its arrival by killing off a controversial character in the worst way possible. When the CBS series debuted, we learned that Kelsey Asbille's Monica Dutton had died prior to the start of the season. Not a lot of detail was provided at the time, but "Marshals" has slowly revealed what happened to Kayce Dutton's (Luke Grimes) wife, confirming she died of cancer from a polluted river. We've also seen the show try to honor the character as much as it can, which is a strange thing to witness when "Marshals" literally started out by giving Monica such a dishonorable death. In that sense, by making Monica's passing so unceremonious, "Marshals" seems to have continued a dark trend from "Yellowstone" while simultaneously doing all it can to make up for it.

A recent report claims Monica was killed off to help differentiate "Marshals" from "Yellowstone." Why? Because Paramount has a deal with NBCUniversal whereby "Yellowstone" and any continuation series must stream on the NBC-owned Peacock service. In order to keep "Marshals" in-house, then, Paramount had to ensure it wasn't a direct continuation of the mothership show. An off-screen death helped indicate that this was less of a continuation and more of a spin-off.The trouble is that Monica has always gotten short shrift, and her death felt like the continuation of a dark trend that began on "Yellowstone" and is continuing in "Marshals."

Monica has always felt like somewhat of a punching bag for the "Yellowstone" universe. Despite being one of the only characters with any sense, she was routinely subjected to harrowing ordeals, from physical assault to the kidnapping of her son. Now, after six episodes, we're in the strange position of witnessing "Marshals" try to honor Kayce's late wife and even add to her backstory after having dispatched her off-screen.